Family of Dundalk girl Zoe Murphy 'over the moon' at US surgery date

The family of Dundalk girl Zoe Murphy have revealed the news that they will be heading to America in November for Zoe's long-awaited surgery.

In a Facebook update yesterday the family said while they were "over the moon", the news also brought "mixed emotions".

"It’s been a long wait to get this date and we are a mixed bag of emotions right now - happy, scared, excited, anxious to name a few."

They also thanked everyone that contributed to Zoe's appeal.

"We will never get over how much support we have received since this all started a year ago and still can’t believe how this went from not knowing how we were gonna make this happen to now been three months away from heading over. Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who has helped us make this a reality and helped us give Zoe the best chance we can in life."

Explaining what the next few weeks will hold in store, Zoe's family called it the "biggest undertaking" of their lives.

"We are heading over to spend six weeks in the company of one of the worlds greatest doctors to ever work with children with Cerebral Palsy and his team of experts to help us improve Zoe’s life going forward. This is massive for us and maybe the biggest undertaking we will ever go through in our life."

The family added: "We will continue to build her up for the surgery and make her as strong as possible with not only her daily home exercise and weekly physio apt’s , but also through two intensive courses we have booked her in for in September and October.

"Lots of work ahead, lots to plan, lots to do, but we are so excited to finally be able to announce this is it everyone, we are finally going to America and Zoe is finally going to meet Dr Parks."