Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, August 15, 2019

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Begley of Ballybinaby, Hackballscross, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Bridget and dear brother of Noel and the late Tom, Kathleen and Anna. He will be sadly missed by his brother, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Removal on Wednesday from Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk at 7.30pm to his home, reposing from 8.30pm. Removal on Friday at 10am, to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Brid-a-Crin, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of John (Jackie) Fairclough of Ballsgrove, Drogheda, Louth

Peacefully in the care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Margot and loving dad of Audrey, John, Brian, Edel, Pamela, Robert and David. Sadly missed by his wife and family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, his great-grandson, brother Eamon, sister Marie, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Patsy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Watson Funeral Directors, Dyer St., on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in the Church of the Holy Family, Ballsgrove.

Cremation will take place privately. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Mary Muldoon (née Regan) of Kells Road, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband Ray, daughters Áine and Eithne, son Paul Daragh, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Mary will repose at Moorehall Lodge Oratory on Thursday (15th) from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning (16th) walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Paddy Smith of 135 Oakland Park, Dundalk, Louth / Annagassan

Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Alice (nee Barnacle) and dear father of Mary, Paddy, Frank, Billy, Caroline, Michelle, Gerard, Noreen and the late Joey. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, sons, daughters-in-law Brigid and Nanny, sons-in-law Malcolm and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at home from 7pm on Wednesday. Removal on Saturday at 10.15am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.