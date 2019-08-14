SOSAD Dundalk to host mass in honour of those who have died by suicide

Sosad and the Redemptorist Church will joint host a Sosad Mass on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 7 pm for all those who have lost their lives to suicide.

The Mass is a very special occasion for all those that attend and will be celebrated by Fr.Derek Ryan. The music is always a huge part of the mass and will be performed by the Redemptorist Choir.

Representatives from Sosad, Community Groups, Support Services and first Responders together with representatives from Louth Co Council will take part in the mass.

Loved ones will be honoured as mass goers light candles in their memory and place pictures of them on the alter if so wished.

Remember if you are feeling suicidal or depressed, please take the first step and talk to someone.

Sosad is available 24hrs a day, every day of the week by phoning 042 9327311.