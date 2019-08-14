State-of-the-art Dundalk pharma factory opens for business

The Wasdell Group (Wasdell), a supplier of manufacturing, packaging and distribution services to the pharmaceutical industry, has announced that its new state-of-the-art facility in Dundalk, Ireland is open for business after receiving key licences from industry regulators.

Building work on the facility, which will serve as the company’s EU headquarters, started in September 2018 and is part of multi-million-euro investment in a greenfield site at the new IDA Technology & Science Park, Dundalk.

The 90,000 sq. ft. facility houses 11 production suites and temperature-controlled warehouses.

Wasdell has already recruited 100 employees as part of the investment and plans to recruit a further 200 people across its production, quality, engineering and admin departments in the next 18 months.

Vincent Dunne, CEO said: “This is another significant milestone for Wasdell, and I am extremely proud of our team and the efforts made to open this facility.

“We are seeing growing demand for our services, especially from companies across Europe and the US. Our Dundalk facility strengthens our offering, allowing us to further support our customers as they look to outsource their European supply chain operations.”

Wasdell also has facilities in Swindon, Northampton and Newcastle, UK, and has grown to be an industry leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, packaging and distribution.

The Dundalk site increases Wasdell’s capacity in clinical and commercial packaging, distribution & logistics and quality services and cements the company’s presence in the EU in preparation for every possible outcome of Brexit.

Dunne added: “We have an experienced team who have spent years overseeing rigorous quality standards and delivering excellent customer experience which will help us continue to deliver safe, high quality products to patients in Europe.”

The site recently received its Manufacturer’s / Importation Authorisation licence (MIA) from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA). The licence allows Wasdell to certify the quality and safety of pharmaceutical products and release them for distribution into Europe, further supporting Wasdell’s Brexit preparations.