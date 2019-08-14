Louth County Council offering free mattress dumping service

Local independent Cllr Maeve Yore has revealed that Louth County Council has organised a free mattress dumping service as part of the anti-dumping initiative 2019.

It will take place in two locations across Dundalk next Wednesday, August 28.

In a post on Facebook, Maeve Yore shared the following details:

"As part of the Anti Dumping Initiative 2019 there will be a Mattress Disposal Amnesty:

• V & W Recycling Centre, Newry Road, Dundalk

• V & W Recycling Centre, Mell Road, Drogheda

"ONLY on Wednesday 28th August 2019

"Mattress Disposal cost will be covered by LCC

"The site will accept mattresses from 12.30pm - 4.30 pm ONLY

• Normal recycling centre entry charge applies

• Mattresses must be Clean and Dry

• This is a service for householders only

• There is a maximum limit of 3 per vehicle

"All enquiries should be directed to Louth County Council Operations Section"