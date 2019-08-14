RECYCLING INITIATIVE
Louth County Council offering free mattress dumping service
V & W Recycling is one of the locations in Dundalk
Local independent Cllr Maeve Yore has revealed that Louth County Council has organised a free mattress dumping service as part of the anti-dumping initiative 2019.
It will take place in two locations across Dundalk next Wednesday, August 28.
In a post on Facebook, Maeve Yore shared the following details:
"As part of the Anti Dumping Initiative 2019 there will be a Mattress Disposal Amnesty:
• V & W Recycling Centre, Newry Road, Dundalk
• V & W Recycling Centre, Mell Road, Drogheda
"ONLY on Wednesday 28th August 2019
"Mattress Disposal cost will be covered by LCC
"The site will accept mattresses from 12.30pm - 4.30 pm ONLY
• Normal recycling centre entry charge applies
• Mattresses must be Clean and Dry
• This is a service for householders only
• There is a maximum limit of 3 per vehicle
"All enquiries should be directed to Louth County Council Operations Section"
