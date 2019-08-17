Josephine Shields was an avid reader and Dundalk FC fan

Josephine Shields, who has passed away, lived most of her life in Dundalk, before moving to Blackrock where she spent 14 happy years, residing at 5 Saint Fursey’s Terrace.

Aged 73, she died peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, on June29, 2019.

Originally from Old Gardens, Chapel Street, Dundalk, Josephine was a daughter of the late Johnny and Annie Shields.

One of six children, she is survived by her sister, Kathleen and brothers, Gerard and Michael. She was predeceased by her brothers, John and Francie.

After attending Realt na Mara National School, Josephine worked in the Tweed factory, New Street before gaining employment in PJ Carrolls, Dublin Road.

She remained there until taking redundancy in order to look after her mother who had become ill. At this time her sister Kathleen was living in Dublin.

Josephine was an avid reader, particularly of Angel books. She also enjoyed collecting crystals.

She looked forward to following sport on television, and would have flags out when Dundalk FC and the Ireland rugby team were playing big games.

She enjoyed watching cookery programmes on TV as well.

Josephine moved to Blackrock in 2005. She loved her time there. Her friend of 40 years since their days in PJ Carroll’s together, Joan Kerr, already lived in the ‘Rock just a few doors away.

Josephine is survived by her sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, Dolores Shields and Teresa Shields, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

After reposing in McGeough’s funeral home, Jocelyn Street, her remains were removed to Saint Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, where the funeral Mass was celebrated by Father. Brian White.

Readings and prayers of the faithful were led by nephews, Paul, Barry, Michael, Eric and sister-in-law, Dolores read a poem.

Gifts symbolising Josephine’s life were brought to the altar. Nephews, Lee and Adam took up an angel figurine and book respectively and Dolores a crystal.

Nephews, Gerard and Andrew participated in the offertory procession.

Music was provided by Sarah and Brendan McCourt.

Cremation took place afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium.