Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, August 14, 2019

The death has occurred of Charlie McShane of Templetown, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Bernadette, dear dad to Damien, Mary, Anne and Robert and adored granda to Michaela, Cathy, Shane, Maebh and Rían. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Bryan Crossan and Riley McKernan, daughters-in-law Tracy and Grace, sister Marie and her husband Ben, brother Frank, Bernadette’s brother Ambrose Gregory and his wife Nuala, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode A91 AE68) from 7pm-9pm on Tuesday and from 12 noon-9pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 10.45am, to St. James' Church, Grange, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

House private on Thursday, please

The death has occurred of Cal Whyte of Drive One, Muirhevnamore, Dundalk

Suddenly at home on 12th August 2019. Cal, much loved son of Kathy Whyte and Liam O’Brien, dear brother of Shannon and grandson of Clem and Marie Whyte and Hazel and the late Eddie O’Brien, his girlfriend Erne, and God parents Louise, Leann and Neil. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sister, grandparents, girlfriend, his mam’s partner Damian, his dad's partner Sheila, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his grandparents' home, Clem and Marie Whyte, 58 Drive One, Muirhevnamore, from 2pm until 9pm on Wednesday, house private at all other times. Removal on Thursday morning, by foot, at 10.30am to The Church of the Holy Family, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.