Dundalk business "devastated" to have to close due to insurance crisis

Well-known Dundalk business Pelican Promotions have announced that they have been forced to close due to rising insurance costs for businesses in the leisure industry in Ireland.

Speaking to the Democrat, the business owners Mandy Fee and Shane McBride explained:

"It is with regret we have to announce that Pelican Promotions has ceased trading from today Tuesday, August 13, 2019, after 29 successful and enjoyable years.

"Because of circumstances beyond our control, Pelican, along with all other operators in the leisure industry in Ireland, are no longer able to renew their insurance cover. The decision by insurance underwriters to withdraw from the Irish market, not renewing policies due for renewal from August 1 is resulting in job losses and business closures nationwide.

"Despite our best efforts to renew our insurance cover, to provide peace of mind to all our valued customers, Pelican has been left with no choice but to cease operations.

"We’re devastated that we’re no longer able to provide services to our domestic and corporate customers, activities such as fun days and children’s entertainment won’t be the same again.

"The last thing we want to do is let our customers down, but unfortunately we, along with the rest of our industry, is facing an unprecedented situation where nobody in Ireland is able to renew their insurance policies from August this year.

"Any customers with bookings already confirmed will not be affected. We’ve arranged for some of our competitors to honour all our existing bookings, so in the immediate term all customers will be catered for. In addition, we will honour all our commitments to suppliers.

"We are extremely grateful to Minister D’Arcy and his Department, Gerry Adams TD, Declan Breathnach TD, Fergus O’Dowd TD, Peter Fitzpatrick TD and Councillors Ruairí O’Murchu, Maria Doyle and Meave Yore and the media for their continued support in working towards a resolution for the industry.

"We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with all our valued customers and clients who we’ve got to know well over the years. It’s a very sad day for us both, particularly after all the time, effort, fun and enjoyment we’ve had over the past 29 years. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our loyal staff, customers and friends who’ve shared the journey with us, providing us with many happy memories along the way."