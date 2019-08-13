PHOTOS: Cosy cottage with stunning sea-views on outskirts of Dundalk

New to the property market is a stunning cosy country cottage in Jenskinstown which has character and charm and sea-views to die for!

Catherine's Grove, in Annaloughan, Jenkinstown, is a detached three bedroom home in a beautiful location over looking Dundalk Bay and is sure to attract plenty of attention.

The quaint cottage is full of charm and character from the moment you approach the property to the minute you step foot inside.

The Property is resting on a circa 0.5 acre elevated site and has planning for two further bedrooms and an en-suite bathroom.

This is a great property whether you are planning a family home, retirement or a weekend retreat.

Situated within a five minute drive from the Village of Lordship, which has a primary school, community centre, church, cafe and local GAA Club.

Close by you also have Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant, Annaloughan Mountain Wall and Annaloughan Beach.

Accommodation Includes : Entrance Hallway - Sittingroom - Three Bedrooms - Bathroom - Kitchen with Adjoining Large Dining/Conservatory and Utility Room. Loft on First Floor.

This is a special property and Blue Sky Property have set a guide price of €199,000.