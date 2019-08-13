Dundalk site chosen by Siro for Ireland’s first gigabit business park

The wholesale broadband provider Siro has revealed their plans for Dundalk's Brewery Business Park to become the first business park in Ireland to run on gigabit broadband.

Siro's retail partner, Digiweb, has agreed to supply the gigabit connections for the 39 businesses in the park.

And according to Siro, their gigabit connectivity will have the power to support broadband that is three times faster than the current fastest speed in Dublin.

Ronan Whelan, chief commercial officer, Siro said: "Our network is better than the alternatives as it is powered entirely by light, future-proofing the country’s broadband needs for decades. This investment will give these businesses access to the most powerful broadband available in Ireland, enabling them to have the same competitive advantage in terms of connectivity as leading international hubs like Tokyo and Hong Kong.

"This announcement forms part of our strategy to revitalise towns across Ireland by sparking a digital transformation, helping to attract investment and encouraging more people to establish businesses in regional towns like Dundalk."

Brendan McGahon, Digiweb operations manager, added: "Companies at The Brewery Business Park now have access to the gold standard for broadband internationally and we have no doubt that it will enable them to reach new heights."