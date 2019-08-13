Overgrown hedges are an ‘accident waiting to happen’, says Dundalk woman

A Dundalk woman has blasted the council for not maintaining overgrown hedges, which she calls “an accident waiting to happen”, along the Armagh Road.

Ann Marie McGurk said that her elderly farther lives along the road and, due to the overgrown hedges and grasses along the busy road, is unable to see oncoming traffic when leaving his home.

“There are very few houses in the area that my dad lives on the road,” she explained, “and (he) can’t see if there is traffic approaching him when he drives out of the driveway. He is 76, so he wouldn't be able to do it (cut them back) and it is within the town boundary,” she added.

Mc McGurk also revealed that hse has contacted the council on the issue - but with no success, thus far.

“I have contacted the council, but feel like I was talking to myself - the speed signs cannot be seen, as if the speed of the cars wasn't bad enough. It's an absolute disgrace, people have to go onto the road to pass some of the overgrown hedges. It's an accident waiting to happen.”

Ms McGurk also raised concerns for other road users, particularly pedestrians using the road.

“I have also noticed staff of Carnbeg Hotel walking to work, it must be a nightmare for them. It really is a dangerous area and not to be able to see the speed signs is a joke when travelling from Kilcurry into town. They cannot be seen, so it's like a free for all on the speed.”