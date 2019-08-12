Two businesses on Dundalk's Clanbrassil Street targeted by burglars

A business premises on Clanbrassil Street was broken into on August 4.



The cash register was stolen during the incident.



The incident took place overnight between the hours of 9pm and 9am.

Meanwhile, another business premises on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk has was broken into between 5pm on August 3 and 3pm on August 5.



The front pane of the door was smashed and the till was also taken.