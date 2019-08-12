Top weekend of action for Dundalk cyclists

Dundalk's cyclists had a good weekend on the open racing front. The best of the results was in Lurgan where Dromin man Declan Rafferty claimed an impressive 2nd place. Rafferty was part of a 3 man escape that went early on the 1st of 3 laps. The trio worked well together and in the sprint he claimed 2nd place.

Meanwhile in Co. Meath Gavin McDermott was 5th place in the A4 race at the Collins Christie Memorial. The course is flat and extremely fast and came down to a bunch gallop. McDermott has honed his skills sprinting in the Bike Station League and did come close to the win.

The Bike Station Summer Cycling League is almost at it's conclusion, with just 2 rounds to go. Due to a backlog, 2 of the remaining 3 rounds, will finish atop of Flagstaff Mountain, which is undeniably the hardest finish on the calendar. Defending Champion, Tomás McCabe is close to the top of the table & given his climbing prowess would be fancied to take the overall series win. However he will firstly have to overcome the handicap on the night to Paul McCartney who is just behind him in the league standings.

The club had a number of riders take part in E`Tape Mourne on Sunday last. The 82km route was modeled on the European Style events and saw the rider's tackle a lot of the climbs in the range.