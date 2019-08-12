Irish Life plan to increase staff numbers at new Dundalk centre

Irish Life has today opened its new customer centre at the Finnabair Business Park in Dundalk and started a programme to increase its staff numbers by 40% in the next 18 months.

According to Irish Life, the opening reinforces its commitment to both its employees and the local community in Dundalk.

Irish Life has operated a Service Centre in Dundalk since 2002 and is a key employer in the area. The centre is part of Irish Life’s continued investment in the north-east region. The new facility provides a state of the art facility for employees as well as the potential to increase jobs for the local community.

Speaking at the official opening, David Harney, Chief Executive of Irish Life, said; “We are delighted to officially open our new Customer Centre in Dundalk and reinforce Irish Life’s continued commitment to the local economy in the north-east region. Over the next 18 months we hope to undertake a significant recruitment drive for new roles within the Customer Centre. This expansion is a significant element of our future growth strategy for Irish life, in line with our ambitious plans for the future. The new centre also reflects our continued customer first focus which is at the heart of our business.”

The new Customer Centre in Finnabair Retail Park, is responsible for omni-channel customer interactions and all current Irish Life employees have now relocated to the new building. The building was designed by Wejchert Architects, and was delivered by main contractor, Stewart Construction and involved over 200 construction workers on site. Construction started back in February 2017 and the facility is opening ahead of schedule.

Present at today’s official opening were Irish Life employees and local representatives.