Deaths in Louth - Monday, August 12, 2019

The death has occurred of John Callan of Mullabane, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Son of the late Paddy and Betty. Beloved husband of Ann and dear father of Damian, Raymond, Paddy and the late Mary-Louise. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law Ciara and Amy, grandchildren Thomas and Abbie, sisters, Lily, Rosetta and Mary, brother Gerard, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode A91 W586) from 8.30pm on Sunday and from 12 noon-10pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am, to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Boher, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Tuesday, please

The death has occurred of Anna Connolly (Markey) of 37 Loanda Crescent, Newry, Down and Dundalk

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Bridgie, brother Michael and sister Mary, cherished mother of Allison and Cara. Anna will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughters, son-in-law Frank, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and by all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home 37 Loanda Crescent, Newry (postcode Bt358E7) on Sunday evening between 6 o’clock and 9 o’clock and on Monday between 1 o’clock and 9 o’clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock to St. Nicholas Church, Bridge Street, Dundalk, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Thereafter to St Patrick's Cemetery for burial. House private Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to USPCA or Marie Curie Trust (Donation box in church) Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240.

The death has occurred of Brendan Faulkner of Drogheda, Louth

Peacefully, in his 90th year, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Brendan, beloved husband of the late Doreen. Sadly missed by his loving family Kevin, Patsy, Bernadine, Carol, Michael, David and Doreenann, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock tomorrow evening, Sunday. Funeral service will take place on Monday morning in the Funeral Home at 12.30pm. Private cremation will take place in Dardistown Crematorium. No flowers please.

The death has occurred of Joe Mc Donagh of Ballybarrack, Knockbridge Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in the wonderful care of The Louth County Hospital, surrounded by his family. 9th August 2019. Joe beloved husband of the late Joan née Rice, loving father of Joan, Fergal and the late Martin and Olivia and grandad of Pádraig, Jamey, Conor, Niall, Siobhan, Barry, Ryan and Dylan. Deeply regretted by his son, daughter, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Maura, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home from from 2pm until 9pm on Saturday and from 12noon until 9pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret McNamee (née Tumlty) of Drumbilla, Kilcurry, Louth

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Joe and devoted mother to Joanne and Niamh. Sadly missed by her sisters Brigid and Teresa, her grandson Danny and son-in-law to be Ryan.

Reposing at her late residence from 3pm to 9pm today. (Sat 10th). Requiem Mass on Sunday 11th at 3pm, in St. Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please, thank you.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sisters, grandson and the entire circle of family and friends.

Family flowers only donations in lieu of the Irish cancer society.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of John Roderick (Derek) Murphy of Drogheda, Louth

Peacefully in his 83rd year at Moorehall Lodge, Dublin Road, Drogheda, in the company of his family and care of wonderful staff. Predeceased by his daughter Grainne and lovingly remembered by his wife Kitty, children Orla, Roderick, Ciara, Emer and Cormac, sons-in-law Matt and Mark, daughters-in-law Olive and Kerry, his eleven cherished grandchildren, brother Jimmy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Moorehall Lodge, from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Sunday evening. Funeral Mass at 10 o’clock on Monday morning in Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery (R/C). Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI.