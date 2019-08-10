REPORT: Elderly man stabbed in Blackrock

According to reports emerging from Blackrock in Louth this afternoon, an elderly man, believed to be in his 80s, has been stabbed.

The alleged incident occurred in the Sandy Lane area of the village at around 2.30pm this afternoon.

The Democrat understands the elderly man's injuries are serious. He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

There are reports that an altercation occurred in a house.

Gardai arrived at the scene at around 3.15pm.

More as we get it.