Anne Delcassian, sister of murdered Dundalk woman Irene White has died

The sister of murdered Dundalk woman Irene White, Anne Delcassian, has died.

Ms Delcassian's solicitor revealed the news of her passing today.

Ms Delcassian had fought tirelessly for justice for her sister Irene who was murdered at her home in Dundalk in 2005.

She revealed that she was terminally ill in the last number of months and was told recently she had only weeks to live.

Ms Delcassian had lived in England for many years.