Mét Eireann issue weather WARNING for Louth

Louth has been hit with a Status Yellow rainfall warning today.

The warning comes into effect for a number of counties in the north east including Longford, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monagha

Met Eireann say slow moving bands of rain or heavy downpours today will lead to spot flooding. Rainfall acumulations of 25 to 40mm possible.

The warning is valid from Saturday 10 August at 10am to Saturday 10 August at 10pm.