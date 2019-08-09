Louth M1 closing proposal slammed by Dundalk councillor

Dundalk Councillor John McGahon has criticised the proposed closing times for re-surfacing works that are due to take place on the M1 Motorway between Drogheda and Dundalk over a ten week period.

Speaking on the proposed closure , Cllr. McGahon said “Louth County Council have given notice of its intention to close the M1 motorway from Junction 10 (Drogheda North, Navan) to Junction 18 (Dundalk South, Ballymascanlon) at night time over a 10 week period from September 9th to November 16th to facilitate the Celtic Roads Group to carry out pavement works.

“The proposed times of closure are between 7.30pm and 6.30am. I have spent the last six years commuting to work in Dublin alongside hundreds of others from Dundalk and County Louth and I think the proposed times are unfair. The 7.30pm should be extended to 9.00pm and the 6.30am should be 5.30am. This would allow much more flexibility for commuters who leave early and get home late.

"Most people are leaving Dublin between 5.30pm and 6.30pm so if Louth County Council agreed to putting the time back to 9pm it was save a lot of Louth commuters trouble getting home.

"I also felt there was little time or notice given. I was made aware of this road closure through reports in the media on August 7th and the deadline for observations is Tuesday 13th and they have to be in writing as opposed to email.

"I will be making an observation and I would encourage anyone who is a regular commuter to do the same.