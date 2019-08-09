UPDATED: Car 'flipped over' on motorway in coming into Newry

UPDATE 15.35: Traffic is currently at a standstill from north Louth over the border coming into Newry on the M1/A1 due to collision.

According to reports this afternoon, a car has "flipped over" on its side on the motorway heading towards Newry.

Traffic heading northbound is backed-up at present. According to reports from the scene, a jeep with a horsebox has "jacknifed", just past the exit for Clogue at Newry.

There are no reports of any injuries at present.

Motorists heading north are advised to expect heavy delays.