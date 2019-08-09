Roads
UPDATED: Car 'flipped over' on motorway in coming into Newry
Accident
BREAKING: Car 'flipped over' on motorway in north Louth
UPDATE 15.35: Traffic is currently at a standstill from north Louth over the border coming into Newry on the M1/A1 due to collision.
According to reports this afternoon, a car has "flipped over" on its side on the motorway heading towards Newry.
Traffic heading northbound is backed-up at present. According to reports from the scene, a jeep with a horsebox has "jacknifed", just past the exit for Clogue at Newry.
There are no reports of any injuries at present.
Motorists heading north are advised to expect heavy delays.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on