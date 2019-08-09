Irish Water admit 'not possible' to say when Louth Boil Water Notice will be lifted

The Boil Water Notice (BWN) currently in place for the Tallanstown Public Water Supply remains in place until further notice, according to Irish Water.

The Boil Water Notice impacts approximately 2,000 people served by the Tallanstown public water supply.

The areas affected include Tallanstown, Louth Village, Knockbridge, Carnalogue, Mills of Louth, Knockdillon and surrounding areas.

In a statement released on Friday, Irish Water says that in conjunction with Louth County Council, they are continuing to work closely with the HSE and the EPA to lift the BWN as soon as possible.

They say the BWN was put in place as a precautionary measure following issues with the treatment process which impacted on the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant. This led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply.

Irish Water added that they have carried out tank cleaning and reservoir cleaning works at the plant, with works ongoing.

Irish Water stated: "at this time, it is not possible to estimate a timeframe for the lifting of the Boil Water Notice. Customers are advised to follow the Boil Water Notice advice below.

"Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by this BWN to homes and businesses in the Tallanstown area. We wish to thank the community for their ongoing patience and cooperation while we work to resolve this issue. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus."

