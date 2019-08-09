Louth gardai appeal for particular information after fatal crash

Gardai in Louth are appealing to anyone who may have observed a UK Registered Black Ford Mondeo and also a Commercial ford Transit Van with a Dublin registration number travelling in the area at the time of yesterday's tragic fatal accident in Essexford, which claimed the life of a 72-year-old man.

In particular gardai would like to speak to anybody who may have Dash Cam Footage and may have travelled the road between Carrickmacross and Dundalk around this time.

Please contact Ardee Garda Station on 041-6853222 or alternatively 041- 6871137 or on the confidential Telephone line 1800666111.