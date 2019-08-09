Dundalk Sub Aqua Club thank people of town as new boat arrives

Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Rescue club have thanked the people of Dundalk for their part in raising fund for the purchase of a new boat to aid the club in their search and rescue activities.

Taking to Facebook this morning, the club described the new boat as a "great asset".

"(Our) new boat has arrived! A great asset for the club and our Search and Recovery unit. A big thank you to the people of Dundalk and surrounding areas for their support. The boat was part funded by the Sports Capital grant and the remainder by fundraising."