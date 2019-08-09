Ladies of Liquor working to put Dundalk bars on the map

Two bartenders from Dundalk have joined forces to create a new professional group which will help to bring together likeminded female bartenders to become part of a community for networking, sharing ideas and industry knowledge.

The Ladies of Liquor group, which has just been set up by Michelle MacGuinness, manager at The Market Bar and Jean McGuinness, manager at Russell’s Saloon, will have their first group meeting on Monday, August 26, which coincidentally falls on Women’s Equality Day. The venue is still to be confirmed as the pair are gauging interest first.

The group was inspired by the Dublin group Ladies who Liquor and Michelle says she decided to take action and create a Dundalk branch after she won a recent Southern Comfort Cocktail competition.

The local bartender won first place in the high profile national competition and has just returned from a trip to New Orleans which she won as part of her prize.

Michelle explains: “I only heard about the competition through a rep from a supplier I was chatting to. It was a great chance to upskill and helps to open you up to more opportunities. Our new group is all about the community coming together and sharing information like this.

“In Dublin, there is open communication between bars and the staff. And they are spoiled for choice with offers of industry events.

“At the moment if we wanted someone to come to Dundalk to do a training day with bar staff, we have to reach out to them and it might not be worth their while to come the whole way and just visit one bar.”

Jean reckons that once the Ladies of Liquor group is up and running, industry representatives will be more likely to travel to Dundalk and train bar staff from multiple bars.

Michelle adds: “Our drinks suppliers love the idea of the group, as it gives them access to bartenders who are very passionate about their trade and who want to learn.”

Both Michelle and Jean agree that the group will be beneficial for the bar industry in Dundalk and will help to deliver a “better standard of service” in local bars.

Michelle explains: “We are building a support network here for local bartenders. It will also help to support local businesses and draw more attention to Dundalk.”

The pair say they are very excited for the first meeting on Monday, August 26 where they will have an exciting list of industry experts coming in to give talks.

“We want to get people who are at the top of their game in to give talks to our members," said Michelle.

Once up and running the meetings, which are open to anyone working in the drinks industry in Dundalk (not just bartenders), will involve things like whiskey tastings, high-end spirit companies showing off their portfolios, information on entering cocktail competitions and training and eventually, the possibility of holding internal competitions.

So will these women lead the way and the men of Dundalk will follow? Jean laughs: “Yeah there are some bartenders we know saying they’ll have to start up a Lads of Liquor group!

“It would be a great thing if they did – it could only be a positive thing for businesses and bars in Dundalk.”

“We’re not a feminist group, we could get male bartenders down to give talks in the future. It’s just easier for us to start off with girls and grow this community first. That being said, the group is still empowering for women," Michelle said.

Jean concludes: "I think people used to think of bartending as a job that would put you through college, but it can be a viable and very enjoyable career path. We’ve been calling into bars and handed out leaflets to help get the word out. We’ve already had offers and invites to industry events - we just need the numbers now.

“We have a Facebook page and an Instagram page. If you want to get involved please email:ladiesofliquordundalk@gmail.com before August 12 with some details on who you are and where you work.”

Membership is completely free.

See: https://www.facebook.com/Ladies-of-Liquor-775356306192178/