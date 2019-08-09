Over 200 households without power in north Louth

Following the stormy weather last night over 200 households are without power this morning in two areas of north Louth.

In the Faughart area 175 homes are without supply. According to ESB they are working to restore power.

Meanwhile in Bush in the Cooley peninsula, 53 homes are without power. ESB say they hope to restore power by 11.15am.

There are also reports of 13 customers without power along the Dublin Road.