Deaths in Louth - Friday, August 9, 2019

The death has occurred of Enda Garry, late of Duke Street, Drogheda, Louth

The death occurred suddenly of Enda Garry, Bradford and late of Duke Street, Drogheda on 7th June 2019. Predeceased by his wife Betty and daughter Martina. Sadly missed by his son Patrick and daughter Debra, daughter-in-law Alex, son-in-law Jonathan, granddaughters Helen, Orla, Esme, Jetta, Rhiannon and Leuan, great grandchildren Patrick, Faye, Shemeeka, Elison and Jahkeem, sister Helen, brothers Oliver and Michael, nieces, nephews, relations and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Cremation took place on 24th June in Bradford. A special Mass for Enda will take place in St Joseph’s Church, Mell, Drogheda On Saturday 31st August at 2pm.