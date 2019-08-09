Investigation into claims Robert Nairac buried in Ravensdale

A forensic archaeologist is to be sent to investigate a site in Ravensdale forest in north Louth were it is claimed the body of disappeared British Army intelligence officer Robert Nairac could possibly be buried.

According to a report in today's Irish Times, specialist dogs that are trained to trace human remains identified a possible patch of ground in Ravensdale on Tuesday and the commission for the 'disappeared' from the Troubles has said they have received the information and are sending a forensic archaeologist to the site.

The claim has been made by Alan Barry, a former British army soldier, who hired the specialist dogs and their handler to search the area.

According to a source speaking to the Irish Times, the reason it is being followed up on is because of the results of the cadaver dog search. They also cautioned against "premature speculation at this early stage."

Captain Robert Nairac disappeared from a pub in Dromintee in Armagh in May 1977. He was shot dead by the Provisional IRA.