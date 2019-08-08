UPDATE: Louth gardai appeal for witnesses after fatal accident

Gardaí in Ardee are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Louth this afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm Gardaí, Ambulance Services and local Fire Services attended at the scene of a serious collision involving a car and a van on the R178 Carrickmacross Road.

The driver of the car (male 70s) was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, his passenger (male mid-teens) was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. His injures are not thought to be life threatening.

The driver and sole occupant of the van, a man in his 40s, was taken by Air ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital. His condition is understood to be serious.

The scene is currently preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the crash site.

Local traffic diversions are expected to remain in place overnight on the R178 between Ballykelly and Essexford. The local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to those with dash cam footage to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041-6871130 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.