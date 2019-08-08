One person dead and one 'seriously injured' after collision outside Dundalk

The Democrat understands a person has died following a traffic accident outside Dundalk, on the Carrick Road between Ballykelly and Killanny, along the Louth/Monaghan border, this afternoon.

The Democrat also understands a second person has been seriously injured following the collision between a van and a car, which occurred at around 3.15pm.

Emergency services, including several fire engines and gardai, along with ambulance personnel attended the scene.

The R178 is closed along that stretch of road as emergency services deal with the incident.

A helicopter was dispatched to the scene to ferry the injured person to Tallaght hospital.