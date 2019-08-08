BREAKING: Emergency services attending 'serious accident' outside Dundalk

Emergency services, including several fire engines and gardai, along with ambulance personnel, are attending what is understood to be an serious accident involving a van and a car on the Carrick Road (R178) outside Dundalk, on the straight between Ballykelly and Killanny, this afternoon.

The Democrat understands that that section of the Carrick Road is now closed as emergency services deal with the incident.

It is also understood that several people have been injured, with at least one being described as "serious", and a helicopter has arrived at the scene.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. It is understood that traffic is being diverted through Inniskeen.

More as we get it.