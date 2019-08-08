LOUTH WEATHER: 'Autumnal' look to next week

After the heavy downpours of rain over the past couple of weeks, it looks like there'll be a more Autumnal run of weather coming our way soon.

That's according to local weather expert Louth Weather in an update on Facebook this afternoon. And there's more rain on the horizon too.

"It looks like two lows will push east towards us on Tuesday and Saturday. So more showers. It does look like it will be on the cool side with daily values down for degrees on recent averages."

Over the next couple of days, it looks like rain will dominate, with today being the best day of the lot.

Louth Weather said: "Best day of the week with just the odd light shower. Some good sunshine at times, especially near the coast. High cloud arriving this afternoon and cloudier by this evening. Light to moderate SE wind. Max 19°C."

However, the weekend looks particularly wet and wild, as "the showery theme continues with the risk of showers merging into longer periods of rain. Again slight risk of some lightning. Moderate to fresh westerly winds."