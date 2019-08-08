Louth TD blasts Irish Water over 'people being left in the dark' over boil water notice

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has hit out at Irish Water for what he calls their lack of "more regular updates" to customers who he says are being "left in the dark" over an ongoing Boil Water Notice.

“The Boil Water Notice for the Tallanstown Public Water Supply has been in place since July 30th," Deputy Breathnach explained.

"Eight days have passed and there is still no indication of when this will be lifted.”

He added: “Irish Water directed people to ring their customer care line and visit their website for updates. Unfortunately, I along with many constituents, have been left disappointed by these services. The information on the website has not changed since the notice was put in place. The Irish Water customer care phone line has been unable to give any indication as to when the work may be completed.”

Deputy Breathnach called for Irish Water to review their communication set up.

“People are being left in the dark with no end in sight to the disruption. Irish Water need to change their communication system, perhaps compiling a database of customers served by each supply, which can be given daily updates on work being carried out during disruptions.”