Louth ferry to host special sailing on date of tragic Ruth's planned wedding

Carlingford Lough Ferry will be embarking on a special sailing to bring the family of Ruth Maguire to the spot at which her body was found in the Lough at last March.

The special sailing will help mark what should have been Ruth’s wedding day to her partner James Griffin.

Speaking to LMFM about the touching gesture Managing Director of Carlingford Lough Ferry, Paul O’Sullivan said:

“We’re undertaking a special sailing at 9:30pm out of Greenore out in the direction of Haulbowline Lighthouse so that we’re positioned in and around the 9.30pm mark for the illumination of the lighthouse.”

The Carlingford Ferry Managing Director added that the sailing is only for Ruth’s friends and family, to help them through what he says must be a “very, very difficult time.

Mr O’Sullivan added: “It’s actually confined to Ruth’s family and friends who as I said would have otherwise have been celebrating their wedding.

“It’s a very small gesture on behalf of our company and as a mark of respect and in memory of Ruth at a very, very difficult time for Jim and her children and family.”

The 30-year-old health assistant and mother of three was buried in her wedding dress at her funeral in late March 2019.

The Belfast mum became separated from her friends during a hen party night out in Carlingford last March. A call was put out for information on the whereabouts of the mum of three.

However, her body was soon discovered by a RNLI lifeboat on the rocks of Haulbowline lighthouse near Greenore.

Friends described her death as a “tragic accident”.