Council announce temporary Dundalk town centre road closure
Louth County Council have given notice of its decision to close Wrightsons Lane in Dundalk town centre from its junction with Clanbrassil Street to a point 30 metres eastwards towards Chapel Street from 13th August to the 27th August inclusive.
It is to facilitate works currently in progress.
The diversion route will be via Clanbrassil Street - Bachelors Walk - Chapel Street.
