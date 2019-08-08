Man to appear in Dundalk court in relation to charges under Explosive Substances Act

A man in his late 50s is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning in relation to charges under section 4 of the Explosives Substances Act 1883 as amended by sect 15(4) of the Offences Against the State Act 1998.



On the 10th December 2018, a male in his 50s and female in her 40s, were arrested and detained at Drogheda Garda Station under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.