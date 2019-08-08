Former Dundalk IT student wins UK Lotto for Life jackpot

A former Dundalk IT student has won a top UK lotto prize which will see him being paid €10,000 a month for the next 30 years.

Dean Weymes, 24, who is from Dublin and now lives in the UK, studied video and film at Dundalk Institute of Technology before he decided to move to Westmeath to help his parents in caring for his younger brother Robert, who has autism.

However, the Irish lad decided to move nearer his sister Sarah in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, so that he could find work.

Dean got a job in Amazon's transportation department where he worked 40 hours a week.

Mr Weymes was on a 15-minute break from his Amazon job when he checked his phone and saw he had won the Set For Life lottery jackpot.

Dean told how he went back to his desk and sat at his computer for a few minutes before he thought: "I don’t have to be here, I don’t want to be here."

The Irishman told his bosses he was "sick" and went off to tell his friends and family. The next day he told his employers he was leaving by filling out a form in which he wrote "won lottery" under reasons for leaving.

Dean recalled: "I wrote, “won lottery/retirement?” They said I couldn’t put that down and thought I was joking."

Set For Life launched in March this year but Dean is the first winner to go public.

The former Dundalk IT student won a total of €3.9million and now has plans to send most of his winnings back home to Ireland every month to look after his family in Westmeath.

Dean's younger brother Robert, 23, has autism and is currently cared for by parents Tom, 56, and Paula, 53.

Dean told the Mirror newspaper: "I feel a responsibility to guarantee his care for the future. My brother is basically like a baby, he’s non-verbal but can say our names and some other things. He can grab hold of you and it’s very difficult because he has unbelievable strength.

"My parents are getting older so it’s harder for them to care for him. I want him to have the best-trained carers and I want my parents to have regular hours in the day where they can have a break."