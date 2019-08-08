Deaths in Louth - Thursday, August 8, 2019

The death has occurred of Maureen Hallinan of North Road, Drogheda

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Maureen, predeceased by her parents James and Bridie, her sister Sr. Kathleen (Tuam) and her brother Patrick (Australia). Sadly missed by her loving sisters Helen, Ann and Nuala, brother Seamus, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 6pm until 8pm tomorrow Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josephine Hearty (née Duffy) of Carrickedmond, Kilcurry, Dundalk

Peacefully, in her 99th year, in the care of her daughter Marie and son-in-law Mickey Quigley, at their home, Roche House, Castleroche, Hackballscross, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas John and dear mother of Brian, Thomas, Brendan and Marie. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, son-in-law Mickey, daughters-in-law Noreen and Eileen, sister Marie, brother Tom, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Mary, sister Gertie and brothers Pat, Micheal and Jim.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Marie and son-in-law Mickey Quigley, Roche House, Castleroche, Hackballscross (Eircode A91 XC2N) from 6pm on Tuesday. Removal on Thursday to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, via Carrickedmond, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.