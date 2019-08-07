Dundalk face uphill task after defeat in Bratislava

SLOVAN BRATISLAVA 1-0 DUNDALK FC

Dávid Holman struck in the 86th minute as Slovan Bratislava’s pressure finally told, with the Slovakians edging out Dundalk FC 1-0 in their UEFA Europa League third qualifying round first leg at a wet Tehelné pole on Wednesday night.

Dundalk were extremely comfortable in the first half. They could have grabbed a valuable away goal, too, but Slovan goalkeeper Dominik Greif was smart in denying Michael Duffy and Andy Boyle in a 60-second spell on the half-hour.

The second half started at a frantic pace as Slovan came out a different team after the break.

They spurned a huge opportunity early on, with Rafael Ratão denied by Gary Rogers before Dávid Holman and Jurij Medveděv both miscued in front of goal.

Rogers then denied Andraž Šporar with a good save past the hour-mark, as Slovan chased a lead goal to take to Tallaght Stadium next Tuesday night.

They thought they had it in the 72nd minute when Holman’s fabulous free-kick was met by a powerful Myenty Abena header but in-form Rogers pulled off a magnificent stop, his best of the evening.

However, Slovan did get their goal late on when substitute Dejan Dražić struck the post and Holman was there to score on the rebound. Dundalk could not have gone closer to an equaliser in injury-time when Jamie McGrath picked out John Mountney but Greif’s heroics secured the win.

Lilywhites head coach Vinny Perth had made two changes to the team that exited the Champions League to Qarabag in Baku the previous week, as Seán Murray and Mountney came in for Seán Hoare and Patrick McEleney.

Slovan, meanwhile, also made two switches from their last European outing – a 2-0 win over Feronikeli in Kosovo – as Rafael Ratão and Marin Ljubičić came in for Erik Daniel and Kenan Bajrić.

Dundalk started confidently but they survived a slight scare in the 12th minute when Chris Shields inadvertently headed Moha Rharsalla’s cross goalwards, with the visitors relieved to see Rogers gather.

Perth’s players were clearly content to slow the game down as they controlled the tempo in the opening period. They were rarely threatened by the hosts, who showed little urgency themselves. Moha did get a sight of goal in the box in the 28th minute but his shot was harmless.

Dundalk twice went close to making the breakthrough on the 30-minute mark. Mountney’s delightful pass put Duffy in behind and his low strike produced a stunning stop from Greif who turned it behind. From the corner, Boyle rose well at the back post but Greif denied the defender’s goal-bound header.

Moha whistled a 20-yard shot narrowly wide seven minutes before half-time – that opportunity coming after Dundalk had sloppily conceded possession in midfield – and that was as close as they came in the first 45.

Slovan came out with much more intent after the restart. Having had a penalty appeal turned down after Moha’s cross struck Boyle’s arm, they really should have taken the lead but none of Rafael Ratão, Holman or Medveděv could convert from close range.

On 53 minutes, Holman’s corner was met by Vernon De Marco but, free at the front post, he headed over.

At the other end, Dundalk relieved some of the pressure with a brilliant run from McGrath creating a shooting opportunity for Murray who struck the side-netting. McGrath then dragged an effort wide from inside the area on the hour-mark.

On 63 minutes, Rogers produced a fine save, showing a strong hand to turn Andraž Šporar’s low strike around the post.

The Slovan supporters were left frustrated with two more penalty shouts falling on deaf ears after the ball appeared to strike the arm of Dane Massey and then Boyle – Dundalk perhaps fortunate to get away with the latter one.

McEleney was introduced with 20 minutes remaining. However, as conditions became difficult with wind and rain, it was Slovan who went close again when Abena rose to power Holman’s delicious free-kick delivery towards goal, only for Rogers to deny him with a wonder-save.

Slovan emptied their bench in a bid to find a breakthrough, and it came with four minutes left on the clock. Substitute Dejan Dražić curled a shot off the upright, but it bounced out to Holman who finished to the net.

Dundalk – with Cameron Dummigan and Daniel Kelly thrown on – almost responded in the 91st minute when McGrath’s cross was met by Mountney but Greif touched the header onto the bar, as Slovan held onto their narrow advantage.

Slovan Bratislava: Dominik Greif; Jurij Medveděv, Myenty Abena, Vasil Bozhikov (c), Vernon De Marco; Marin Ljubičić, Joeri de Kamps; Rafael Ratão (Dejan Dražić 67), Dávid Holman, Moha Rharsalla (Erik Daniel 77); Andraž Šporar (Aleksandar Čavrić 80).

Subs Not Used: Michal Šulla (GK), Mitch Apau, Rabiu Ibrahim, Nono.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Seán Murray (Patrick McEleney 70); John Mountney, Jamie McGrath, Michael Duffy (Daniel Kelly 88); Patrick Hoban (c) (Cameron Dummigan 87).

Subs Not Used: Aaron McCarey (GK), Brian Gartland, Seán Hoare, Georgie Kelly.

Referee: Frank Schneider (France).

Booked: Slovan Bratislava: Vernon De Marco (43), Andraž Šporar (65). Dundalk: Daniel Cleary (90+2).