Louth Cllr thanks locals for donations to Women’s Aid Walk in July Initiative

During the month of July local Councillor, Erin McGreehan took part in a fundraising drive by Women’s Aid called ‘Walk in July’. The idea of the fundraiser was to raise awareness and much-needed funds for Women’s Aid by walking 50 miles.

Cllr McGreehan said: "I ran the 50 miles in solidarity with those who need help to walk away from domestic violence in Ireland. I raised €950 which was down to the incredible generosity of people. I’d like to thank all those who donated to this amazing charity."

According to a Women’s Aid spokesperson over 1500 women took part in the event resulting in the Charity receiving over €150K in sponsorship. Cllr McGreehan added: "To raise this amount of money nationally is truly fantastic, there are vulnerable women and children all across this country and I hope that this money will go in some way to give those who are living with domestic abuse the courage and support they need to walk away from violence."

The funds raised by the ‘Walk for Women’ will help the organisation keep their 24 hour National Freephone Helpline open. The number is 1800 341 900 www.womensaid.ie This Helpline provides a safe and confidential space for women to talk through what is happening to them and the helpline also refers women to the local support services.

Women’s Aid have services in both Dundalk and Drogheda the Dundalk helpline number is 042 9333244. They provide refuge and support to women and their children. There are many supports available locally in Dundalk.