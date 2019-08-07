Dundalk-based company Vesta recruiting for a number of positions

Vesta are delighted to announce that they are currently recruiting for the following positions to join the Engineering team at its EMEA headquarters in Dundalk, County Louth.

ROLE: Software Engineer

- Works on a Scrum team in an Agile development environment

- Excellent verbal and written communication skills

- Analyses requirements to determine technical specifications and documentation

- Web Service API’s (JSON, REST, SOAP)

- Web and Mobile browser support and compatibility

- Development: SQLServer

- Secure coding experience; educated or certified in OWASP Top 10 preferred

- Required technologies: Tomcat, SQLServer 2012+, J2EE, Atlassian Tools, Java, jQuery, AngularJS, JavaScript, JUnit, SSL, JMeter, SoapUI

- Recognised IT qualification and Java certification preferred

- 3+ years’ experience in the role is preferred

ROLE: Software Development Engineer in Test (SDET)

- Works on a Scrum team in an Agile development environment

- Excellent verbal and written communication skills

- Design and automate test cases, write test plans, and develop supporting tools

- Web and Mobile browser support and compatibility

- Automated Web Service API testing (JSON, REST, SOAP)

- Recognised IT qualification and certification preferred

- Experience in security and OWASP Top 10 preferred

- Required technologies: Tomcat, SQL Server 2012+, TestRail, Selenium, SoapUI, Atlassian Tools, JUnit, SSL, JMeter, J2EE,

- 3+ years’ experience in the role is preferred

ROLE: Scrum Master

- Works on a Scrum team in an Agile development environment

- Excellent verbal and written communication skills

- Encourage, support, and guide continuous improvement of the team

- Facilitate agile ceremonies

- Assist the product owner with keeping the backlog refined

- Complete understanding of agile processes such as Scrum, XP, and Kanban

- Promote agile engineering practices such as pair programming, continuous delivery, TDD, BDD and refactoring preferred

- Required technologies: Agile, SCRUM, KANBAN, Atlassian Tools

- Must have recognized education in agile processes, certification preferred

- 2+ years’ experience in the role is preferred



Compensation and Benefits

- Competitive remuneration package

- Flexible working hours

- Subsidized pension plan

- Subsidized healthcare plan for employee and dependents

- Life assurance

- Increased annual leave with tenure

- Subsidized sports and social club

Please forward your application enclosing your CV to siobhan.wallace@trustvesta.com