CCTV to combat littering should be rolled out across Louth

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has said the CCTV programme to combat litter in Drogheda has worked; and welcomes the announcement from Louth County Council that the programme will be concentrated on other areas in Louth in the coming months.

Deputy Breathnach said: “In July, the Council issued 84 litter fines. 70 of these were in Drogheda, 8 were in in Dundalk and then 6 in the rest of the County. These stats are a clear sign that the CCTV Programme in Drogheda has been a huge success.”

He added: “Illegal dumping takes up a lot of Council time and resources. Hitting litterers and dumpers with a fine is often the only way to stop them. I’m glad Louth County Council have said A CCTV programme under the 2019 Anti-Dumping initiative will be rolled out in other areas across Louth. I’m sure this will lead to more fines and as a result, less litter in our towns and villages.”