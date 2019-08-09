Bridie spent many happy years living in Marian Park

Bridget (Bridie) Dunne (nee Corcoran) of 76 Marian Park, Dundalk passed away peacefully at 101 years of age after a short illness on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in the wonderful care of the staff at Dealgan Nursing Home.

Bridie moved to Dundalk from her family farm outside Boyle in Co Roscommon in the 1940s and met her future husband Tommy here in Dundalk.

They lived in Seatown before moving to their new home in the newly-built Marian Park where they raised their five children.

The link with her home in Boyle continued throughout Bridie’s life - with many trips and summers spent on the family farm.

She was well-known in Dundalk as a dressmaker, especially for the beautiful Irish dancing costumes she made. She also worked in Ecco for a period.

Bridie was devoted to her family and religion and loved visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a great love for Our Lady and visited Lourdes in France several times where she created wonderful memories and made lasting friendships.

She regularly visited her hometown of Boyle to meet with family and friends up to her 98th year. She was a lifelong reader and also enjoyed completing crosswords.



In 2018, she celebrated her 100th birthday in a local hotel where she had a very special day among her family, friends and neighbours.

Bridie was predeceased by her husband Tommy (1988), her sisters Una, Barbara and Agnes and her brothers Jim and Jack.

She is survived by her brothers Peter in Australia, and Joe in Canada, her children Shelia, Sean, Fionnuala, Noel and Pascal, her daughters in law Margaret, Bernie and Jitaya, her sons in law Billy and Tony, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her extended family and friends in Roscommon and Dundalk. She will be sadly missed.

The funeral mass was held in the Church of the Holy Redeemer on Saturday, July 13. There were readings by her grandchildren Barry and Tia.

Prayers of the faithful were read by her grandchildren Keith, Gavin and Lucy and her daughters in law Margaret and Bernie. Gifts were presented by Bridie’s great-grandchildren Kayla and Jamie.

Offertory gifts were presented by Bridie’s sons Sean and Noel and the closing reflection was read by Bridie’s granddaughter Tia.

The month’s mind mass will take place in the Church of the Holy Redeemer on Sunday, August 11, 2019.