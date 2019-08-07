Dundalk woman Aimee drives fundraising for Motor Neurone Disease

€10,000 has been raised for The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and it’s all down to the support of the people of Dundalk and local girl Aimee Woods.

Aimee is the daughter of Dundalk man and long-time saloon driver Sean Woods who lives with Motor Neurone Disease.

Social worker Aimee, also works weekends in Mondello Park as a part time racing instructor took place part in the ‘Fiestaval’ along with her Dad Sean over a two day event.

The event took place the weekend of the 13th and 14th of July.