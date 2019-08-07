Found
PHOTOS: Dundalk gardai looking for help tracing owners of missing items
Items
A number of items have been found in the Dundalk area over recent weeks, according to local gardai.
They are asking that if any owners of any of the items displayed here could please call into Dundalk Garda Station and ask for the Property Office.
Proof of ownership will be required.
Check out the items below
