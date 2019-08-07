Met Éireann
Met Éireann issue new weather warning for Louth for Thursday night
Heavy rain set to fall occur over a relatively short time period
Met Éireann have issued a new weather warning for Louth and all of Leinster for tomorrow night (Thursday).
The Status Yellow warning says that:
"Heavy Rain will spread from the south Thursday evening and night. Accumulations of 25 to 40mm will occur over a relatively short time period. Spot flooding is likely."
The warning is valid from 7 pm Thursday August 8, to 7 am Friday August 9.
