Ladies, please go for your cervical smear tests

Our current cervical check system is not perfect - far from it. Every time I hear news of yet another f**k up regarding the HSE's Cervical Check program it fills me with rage. However, with each new Cervical Check scandal that comes to light, I also worry about the inevitable apathy and distrust that these scandals fuel.

Whilst there have been devastating consequences to the HSE's shortcomings, to put it mildly, I would like to urge women not to be put off by the deep-rooted problems with the current system because speaking from experience sometimes they do still get it right. More on my own experience later...

Every woman in Ireland, between the ages of 25 to 60 is entitled to a free cervical screening test. The tests can be booked directly with your GP but if you are on the Cervical Check register you will automatically be called for a test every three years after attending your first appointment up until you are 44 years of age. Women aged 45 to 60 will be called for a smear test every five years, once no abnormalities are detected.

Cervical smear tests are carried out so that doctors can identify cell changes before they become cancerous. If the cervical abnormalities are not detected early through regular screening and subsequently treated, these changes could become cancerous. Therefore it is vitally important that you attend all of your cervical smear tests to ensure you keep your health in check.

Many women are put off by the perceived embarrassment, inconvenience or fear of having to go for a cervical smear test. Please don't let any of these factors be a deterrent for you because a) the nurses have seen it all before and will make you feel completely at ease b) the entire appointment only takes about five to ten minutes c) there is no pain involved, just mild discomfort for some which can be easily fixed if you take some paracetamol an hour before your appointment and most importantly d) this simple test could save your life!

I have been attending cervical smear checks for a number of years now and have found them completely hassle-free. However, during a lunch hour in March I received a phone call from my doctor telling me there were abnormal cell changes in my cervix which were detected in my last cervical smear test and that I would have to have a colposcopy (a cervical examination) carried out at the Louth County Hospital in two months time.

The test had been carried out in October 2018. The turnaround is supposed to be six weeks, yet it had taken the HSE SIX months to process my results due to massive delays at the time (and no doubt the old HSE stalwart "IT issues".) I was furious and set about researching my options to get a second opinion on the test and get a colposcopy carried out either with a private hospital, the Well Woman Centre in Dublin or a hospital in Northern Ireland. However, the problem was so many other women had also been victims of the latest backlogs and had booked private appointments, that the private waiting list was also months long. I had no option but to have faith in the HSE.

A nerve-wracking two months later I attended the colposcopy appointment and had a biopsy taken from my cervix. The nurse didn't seem too worried about the so-called abnormal cells and told me to go home and relax adding that whatever way the test results came back she would be "seeing me again soon anyway".

I had been reassured that I had nothing to worry about by the aforementioned nurse, and so I was very surprised to receive a letter in the post a few weeks later telling me that moderate cell changes had been detected and that I was invited to attend another appointment at the colposcopy clinic in the Louth Hospital so that they could assess the situation again and possibly offer me a LLETZ treatment.

Another nerve-wracking three weeks followed (a much quicker turnaround this time) before I was back in the colposcopy department. Honestly, the anticipation, worry and needless Googling I had done before the appointment was far worse than the actual procedure. Once I left the waiting room and entered the treatment room I was greeted by two lovely nurses who talked through any concerns I had, answered all of my questions and made me feel completely at ease. Thankfully, on the day the nurse decided the cell changes weren't serious enough to warrant a LLETZ treatment so they decided to go for a Cold Coagulation treatment instead, as long as I gave my consent. I was happy to go along with this treatment and to have it over and done with as fast as possible.

The Cold Coagulation treatment itself, in which abnormal cells covering the cervix are burned away using a heated probe, is performed under a local anaesthetic so all you will feel is a slight pinch. The nurses do an excellent job at keeping you chatting and distracted throughout and even have an overhead TV so you can tune into Loose Women - if that's your thing.

All in all, the actual treatment is over in a number of minutes and in most cases, you can go back to work the next day. It can take four to six weeks to fully heal, depending on the treatment carried out. I would offer the following tips for anyone attending a colposcopy appointment - bring someone along with you on the day. You should also bring food and painkillers - your blood sugar levels are likely to drop following the procedure and you may get muscular cramps once the anaesthetic wears off and for a few weeks afterwards.

In my case, the cervical cell abnormalities were detected early and destroyed. I also have a follow-up appointment in six months to ensure that everything is okay. There is no saying whether these cells were pre-cancerous or not, but I am extremely thankful to the nurses and doctors who were involved in helping me to stay in control of my own health.

If you've never had a cervical smear test you can register here: www.hse.ie/eng/cervicalcheck