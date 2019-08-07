Government must take action on insurance crisis says Dundalk business owner

During the last few months, a number of businesses in Co Louth and across the country have been forced to close as insurance costs continue to rise.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has announced that he is giving Ireland’s insurance companies six months to bring down the costs of their premium prices.

Last month, UK-based insurer Leisure UK pulled out of the Irish market leaving many businesses in the leisure industry across Ireland without cover. They were the last insurer to cover leisure businesses in Ireland and local company Pelican Promotions is being forced to close when their coverage ends on August 13.

Speaking to the Democrat, Deirdre Keenan, who runs another local bouncy castle business and party hire company called Tumble N’ Fun with her husband Tony, told how she is prepared to fight until “the bitter end” to ensure that her family business will not be forced to close due to skyrocketing insurance costs when their current coverage ends in May 2020.

Deirdre, who founded the family business in 2007, explained: “This is just the start of it - it’s an eye-opener of what is ahead.

If we stand by and let this happen, what will we be facing? It’s not fair that so many social activities will be affected for our children. And it’s not just bouncy castles - petting farms, all of the activities in the leisure industry will be affected by this.”

In terms of solving the problem, the local businesswoman explains: “It’s time to wake up and look at other options. We need to entice insurance companies back into the Irish market and put a cap on the claims that can be handed out. It’s in the hands of the Government. We have to keep pushing them so that they make a change.

“Gerry Frawley has a group set up called the Irish Inflatable Hirers Federation with about 240 members. We all need to pull together to get a resolution to this problem.”

For now, Deirdre and her husband Tony are living in hope that they can save their family’s livelihood. A defiant Deirdre added:

“I’ve been in contact with Sinn Féin representatives Antoin Watters and Gerry Adams who are in the process of arranging meetings with Government officials once the Dáil return from recess. So we are on top of it.”

“I am very, very passionate about our business - I’ve put my whole life into it. People don’t see the late nights and the early mornings behind the scenes, missing out on family holidays - all of these that go into building your own business.

“I’ve put too much hard work into this - we will fight until the bitter end. I’m just not prepared to give up. If I have to go and stand outside the Dáil, I will.”

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat last week, the owner of another affected business, Pelican Promotions (whose company is being forced to close on August 13 when their current insurance cover expires) noted that many other companies in the industry across Co Louth will face the “same problems”, with regards being forced to close, once their current insurance cover are up.

“We’re all in the same boat,” Mandy added.