Deaths in Louth - Wednesday August 7 2019

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Anne Ward of Blackstick, Ardee, Louth

On August 5 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth Anne; predeceased by her mother Olive, will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Heather, father Ollie, brothers and sisters Gerard, Martin, Oliver, Mary, Patrick, Bernie, Patricia, Christine and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Elizabeth Anne will repose at Blackstick, Ardee on Wednesday from 2pm to 10pm.

House private on Thursday morning to immediate family only please.

Removal on Thursday morning walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only.

Donations, if desired, to Ardee Hospice Homecare.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gerry Reenan of Haggardstown Garden Centre, Haggardstown, Louth



Peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 6 2019. Gerry much loved husband of Alice née Mc Conville dear father of Patrick, Alan, Gerard, Peter, Jennifer and Des, devoted Grandad of Oisin, Darragh, Evan, Matthew, Lucy and Jack and brother of Jim and Nonie Arrowsmith and the late Peter, Molly, and Patsy.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sister, Patrick’s partner Ciora, son-in-law Paul, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 6pm until 9pm on Tuesday and from 2pm until 9pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen McKenna (née Litchfield) of Belrobin, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Matthew, much loved mother of Marie, Eileen, Peter, Dell, Gabriel, Sheila, Rena, Laura, Kevin, Derek and Nigel and dear sister of Mary and the late Bernard.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91 PX08) from 2pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday at 10.15am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

House private on Thursday, by request.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Baby James McKenna of 12 Loughantarve, Knockbridge, Louth



Baby James RIP passed away peacefully at the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin in the loving arms of his heartbroken parents. Cherished son of Daniel & Michelle.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, mother, grandparents, uncles, aunts & wider family circle.

Reposing at his home from 1pm - 8pm on Wednesday, 7th August. Funeral on Thursday, 8th August (house private) leaving his home at 2.45pm to the Church of St Mary, Knockbridge arriving for 3pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Mc Conville Funeral Directors Crossmaglen 02830861212.

St Gerard Majella pray for him

The death has occurred of Maureen Hallinan of North Road, Drogheda, Louth

On August 6 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Maureen, predeceased by her parents James and Bridie, her sister Sr. Kathleen (Tuam) and her brother Patrick (Australia).

Sadly missed by her loving sisters Helen, Ann and Nuala, brother Seamus, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 6pm until 8pm tomorrow Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace