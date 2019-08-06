Lawyers file request to bring Dundalk woman Lisa Smith home

The lawyers who represent Dundalk woman Lisa Smith have formally requested her repatriation to Ireland.

Smith (37) who is from Saltown, Dundalk, is currently being held in a camp in northern Syria, with her two-year-old child.

According to The Irish Sun, the Dundalk woman’s lawyers issued a letter last week in which they requested emergency documents for Lisa Smith and her two-year-old daughter.

Lisa, a former member of the Irish Defence Forces, is understood to have left Ireland for Syria. She converted to Islam around 2011.

Gardaí are currently busy gathering evidence relating to Smith, but legal experts told The Irish Sun that it could prove difficult for them to build a case.

According to The Irish Sun, Lisa Smith’s alleged connections to IS member John Georgelas led to probes by the FBI, who quizzed the former Defence Forces member during several meetings.

During another recent interview, Lisa Smith spoke of her links with a number of high profile jihadis from the UK, which some Syrian sources say included IS recruiter Sally Jones.

Last month the Irish Government rejected a plan drawn up by the Defence Forces to help Smith to return safely to Ireland but Gardaí and the Department of Foreign Affairs are said to be working on a new plan to bring the Dundalk woman home.