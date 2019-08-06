Dundalk Dog Rescue to host Paws in the Park this month

Dundalk Dog Rescue is delighted to announce they will be hosting their annual "Paws in the Park" in Ice House Hill Park on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 2pm until 5pm.

The event is free entry and as always will be packed to the brim with lots of fun activities for both families and dogs including a fun dog show, a tombola stall, face painting, doggie agility, grooming demos, a raffle and much much more.

A spokesperson for Dundalk Dog Rescue said: "DDR's mascot Dudley will be there to greet everyone and as always all proceeds will be doing directly to Dundalk Dog Rescue as we continue to fundraise for our new rescue center. It's a fun day guaranteed for all the family and we'd love to see you there!"